Chriss Harris

Chriss Harris speaks Friday morning during a fundraiser update for the Sterkel Park for All planned in Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

"I know we've come a long way; We're changing day to day; But tell me, where do the children play?" -- Musician Cat Stevens

MANSFIELD -- Cliff Mears said he was driving his Jeep on Thursday when a Cat Stevens song came on the radio that he hasn't heard in 50 years.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"