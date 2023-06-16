Photos from a Friday morning update at Sterkel Park in Mansfield regarding fundraising efforts for the "Sterkel Park for All" project.
Richland County commissioners have contributed $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort, which will create a 20-acre, all-inclusive park and playground at the city park located off Hillcrest Street.
Mears said he has visited such an inclusive park near his daughter's home in Westlake.
"Until you've seen one, you really can't appreciate how different it is. You can see children of various abilities, of all abilities, being able to play together and establishing relationships together and laughing together.
"So it's very different. And that's, I think, why we feel so strongly about this," Mears said.
Chief fundraiser Chriss Harris of CHarris Consulting, who announced about $4 million of the $5.4 million needed for the park has been raised, said construction is underway.
The latest addition from the Richland County Foundation came from the following foundation funds: the Leona M. Miles Fund; the Donald S. and Clara Louise Black Philanthropic Fund; the Carl and Annamarie Fernyak Fund; the John P. Gross Family Fund, and the Shelby Cooper Memorial Fund.
The ADA-compliant park will feature five age-appropriate zones with equipment and opportunities to "enhance a child's mobility and sensory skills, challenge athletic users, support senior citizen activities and unite families," organizers have said.
"We are rolling now. Zone One should be complete by late fall, Nov. 1. Zones Two and Three will be covered by children, hopefully by next summer," Harris said.
"That's what we hope. Things take time. You have raise the money. You have to spend the money, order equipment, and you have to get it in. You have to set it up. You have to coordinate with 50 different people," Harris said with a laugh.
"We've talked about this for about four and a half years now. It just started out as a group of people trying to figure out what we could do with a small pot of (donated) money that we had," Giess said.
She said the small committee originally planned installing accessible equipment into an existing park.
Donors to the Park’s Sky Tower will have their names featured on it.
Weaving among the park zones will be a mile-long walking path with shaded benches along the way. The path will be open year-round.
Donations can be made online at the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.richlandareachamber.com by scrolling to the bottom of the Chamber’s home page and clicking on “sector groups” under “Initiatives'” and then clicking on the Sterkel Park Sector’s “donate” button.
Gift checks can be sent to PARK-RCDG, in care of Newhope, 314 Cleveland Ave., Mansfield, Ohio, 44902.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
