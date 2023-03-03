MANSFIELD — How would you like your name on the new Sky Tower at the Sterkel Community Park for All?
Organizers of the fundraising effort for the $5.4 million park are offering that possibility as they try to generate $750,000 specifically for the 26-foot high tower and shaded benches.
The Sky Tower will be the centerpiece of the new park, giving children ages 5 and older an opportunity to have a bird’s eye view of the world. Or at least as much of the world as you can see from that unique vantage point.
"The tower will be an exciting attraction for children from all over the region," said Stephanie Meisse, a communications consultant working with primary fundraiser Chriss Harris.
The Sky Tower will be one of dozens of special park features. All donors will have their names featured on the Sky Tower, Meisse said.
Richland Newhope, Richland Community Development Group and the City of Mansfield are the organizations working together to create the park off Hillcrest Street.
The $5.4 million campaign has already raised $3.5 million with $1 million in gifts pending.
The plan is to build one of the premiere, inclusive community parks in Ohio – where all residents can socialize and play within their levels of ability and interest.
When completed, the new park will be the largest of its kind in Ohio to feature the number of pieces of play equipment accessible to everyone of all abilities.
Weaving among the five park zones will be a mile-long walking path with shaded benches along the way. It will be open year-round.
“Everyone, no matter their age or disability, deserves a place to play, socialize and have fun – this park will have it all,” said Michele Giess, superintendent of the Richland County Developmental Disabilities Board of Directors.
In addition to the Sky Tower, park visitors will have a pavilion, picnic tables and grills as well as pickle ball courts, a multi-purpose field, an outdoor fitness area, and ground level play equipment.
Once the park is open, security at the park will be in place 24 hours a day, according to organizers.
Gift checks for the Sky Tower and shaded benches may be sent to PARK-RCDG, in care of Newhope, 314 Cleveland Ave,, Mansfield, Ohio, 44902. Donors may designate Sky Tower on the check’s “memo” line.
"We love our children. We care about them. Help me do this for these children," Harris said in August when the fundraising campaign was officially launched,
"If you don't remember anything else ... (at this park) no child will have to sit and watch other children play, that is the number one thing.
Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker said at the kickoff event that Sterkel Park was the "perfect place" for the new site.
"It's got a lot of open area. It's got the possibility of development. This is a great area," he said. "Without all of these groups working together, this would not become the project it's going to be.
"It's exciting this is going to be a location that will be a park for everybody," the mayor said.
For more information on the Sky Tower campaign, which is part of the Community Park for All campaign, contact Susan Gentille, funding developer for C-Harris Consultants at susgentille@embarqmail.com.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
