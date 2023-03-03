Sky Tower

A 26-foot high Sky Tower will be the centerpiece of the $5.4 million Sterkel Park for All in Mansfield. (Submitted illustration)

MANSFIELD — How would you like your name on the new Sky Tower at the Sterkel Community Park for All?

Organizers of the fundraising effort for the $5.4 million park are offering that possibility as they try to generate $750,000 specifically for the 26-foot high tower and shaded benches.

