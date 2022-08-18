Simple phone call launched $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All project

MANSFIELD -- A phone call four years ago from Allie Watson to Michelle Giess launched an idea that will soon blossom into the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All.
Giess, superintendent for Richland Newhope, revealed the discussion on Thursday as she helped launch the official fundraising campaign for the project, which will create a 20-acre, all-inclusive park and playground at the city park located off Hillcrest Street.
"Allie called me and said, 'Let's think of something we can do. There could be some money at the foundation. Is there something we can do that would create something inclusive for all people in the community?'"
"It started with a simple conversation and it grew into what we have come up with today. It's been a great collaboration," Giess said.
"Everyone, no matter their age or disability, deserves a place to play, socialize and have fun -- and this park will have it all," she said.
The ADA-compliant park will feature five age-appropriate zones with equipment and opportunities to "enhance a child's mobility and sensory skills, challenge athletic users, support senior citizen activities and unite families," organizers said.
She cited donations from the Family and Children First Council, Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities-Newhope, the Sterkel Foundation, the City of Mansfield, Richland County commissioners, the State of Ohio, the Richard and Arline Landers Foundation, the Ashland County Community Foundation's Taylor Fund and the Richland County Foundation's Gross Fund.
"We have a lot more to go. We have a lot more to raise ... a lot more. We're a strong community," said Harris, who works with local non-profit organizations and other groups.
"We love our children. We care about them. Help me do this for these children," Harris said.
"If you don't remember anything else ... (at this park) no child will have to sit and watch other children play, that is the number one thing.
"We have thousands of children impacted. They watch their siblings play. They watch others play. That is what we are addressing today and will continue to address," Harris said.
Richland County commissioners voted Thursday morning to award $500,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Acts to the project. During the luncheon, Commissioner Cliff Mears praised the effort.
"Until you see one of these inclusive parks, you really can't grasp how different it is from the traditional parks that existed when I grew up," Mears said.
He said his daughter lives in Westlake, Ohio, which has an inclusive park.
"It's so heavily used by people of all abilities. It swells your heart to see parents and siblings, with all kinds of different abilities be able to play together and have a nice outdoor experience.
"It really makes you feel good. And to have something like this in Richland County, in the city of Mansfield, it's just tremendous," Mears said.
A consortium of three organizations -- the City of Mansfield, Newhope and the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development's Community Development Group (RCDG) worked with equipment vendors to select the planned equipment.
The park is centrally located within the city's largest residential areas and is within a short distance of Newhope Raintree, Catalyst Life Services Rehab Center, medical offices and the YMCA of North Central Ohio.
Mark Abrams, the city's superintendent of parks and recreation, said it would be known as Mansfield's premiere park.
"Allowing residents to socialize and play, regardless of ability level, is something you don't see in most cities.
"This park will enable the City of Mansfield to attract new families and investment opportunities to the community, especially as cities like Columbus expand their business developments north," Abrams said.
Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker said Sterkel Park was the "perfect place" for the new site.
"It's got a lot of open area. It's got the possibility of development. This is a great area," he said. "Without all of these groups working together, this would not become the project it's going to be.
"It's exciting this is going to be a location that will be a park for everybody," the mayor said.
Giess echoed Theaker's sentiments.
"This really is a park for everybody. I think what's been designed has an amenity for every person, whether it's having a 100-year-old birthday party with great-great grandchildren or a mother trying to push a stroller around in a wagon ... this park is gonna meet your needs," she said.
"That's what we've tried to develop. It really is something special when you don't have to explain to people what it is. You come and you enjoy the park and you don't need to have somebody explain because you don't have barriers.
"You just come and you experience and you have a good time. And then you share that with your friends," Giess said.
She said the park will be built in phases as money is raised. Giess hopes to break ground on the first zone in the spring of 2023 and will try to complete the project during the year.
"Inflation has kind of taken a hit on our budget more than once, but what we're going come up with, I think is going to be well worth every penny of it."
