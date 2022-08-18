 Skip to main content
Simple phone call launched $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All project

Michelle Geiss

Michelle Giess, the superintendent for Richland Newhope, speaks Thursday during a fundraising luncheon for the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All.

MANSFIELD -- A phone call four years ago from Allie Watson to Michelle Giess launched an idea that will soon blossom into the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All.

Giess, superintendent for Richland Newhope, revealed the discussion on Thursday as she helped launch the official fundraising campaign for the project, which will create a 20-acre, all-inclusive park and playground at the city park located off Hillcrest Street.

GALLERY: Sterkel Community Park for All fundraiser launched

Photos from the official launch of the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All fundraiser at the park Thursday. The gallery includes submitted images showing illustrations of some of the park's planned attractions, as well as some of the aging playground equipment that will be removed as the new park is built.

Chriss Harris

Chriss Harris of CHarris Consulting speaks Thursday during the fundraising kickoff event.
Cliff Mears

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears explains Thursday why the county donated $500,000 in its ARPA funds toward the project.
Sterkel Community Park artist's rendering.png

These are the five zones in the planned Sterkel Community Park.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

How can you donate?

Donations can be mad online at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development website at www.richlandareachamber.com under "Park."

Donations by check can be made payable to "RCDG-Park Project," in care of Richland Newhope, 314 Cleveland Ave, Mansfield, Ohio 44902.

For more information on the park project, contact Chriss Harris at chrissharriss@embarqmail.com

