An artist's rendering of the restroom facilities planned at the new Sterkel Park for All. (Submitted illustration)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday evening a plan to spend $400,000 on the initial phase of the Sterkel Park for All.

The legislation, scheduled for a vote on June 6, will assist with constructing zone one of the planned five-zone park on the 20-acre site off Hillcrest Street.

