OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 26, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Aurora thwarts Barberton’s quest

Aurora knocked off Barberton 41-30 on Jan. 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Aurora and Barberton squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Aurora High School.

Recently on Jan. 20, Aurora squared off with Tallmadge in a basketball game.

Bellevue overwhelms Tiffin Columbian

Bellevue earned a convincing 57-32 win over Tiffin Columbian on Jan. 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky Perkins and Bellevue took on Gibsonburg on Jan. 16 at Bellevue High School.

Brunswick sprints past Cleveland Heights

Brunswick grabbed a 56-38 victory at the expense of Cleveland Heights in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Brunswick faced off against Mentor and Cleveland Heights took on Richmond Heights on Jan. 14 at Richmond Heights High School.

Canal Winchester takes down Dublin Scioto

Canal Winchester dominated Dublin Scioto 62-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Dublin Scioto faced off against Westerville South and Canal Winchester took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Jan. 15 at Canal Winchester High School.

Centerburg barely beats Cardington-Lincoln

Centerburg posted a narrow 41-32 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Centerburg faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg took on Cardington-Lincoln on Jan. 20 at Centerburg High School.

Chillicothe Huntington collects victory over Piketon

Chillicothe Huntington knocked off Piketon 51-32 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Piketon and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Frankfort Adena and Piketon took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 20 at Piketon High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern escapes Chillicothe Zane Trace in thin win

Chillicothe Southeastern finally found a way to top Chillicothe Zane Trace 54-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Chillicothe Southeastern and Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 20 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Columbus Centennial overwhelms Columbus Northland

Columbus Centennial controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-27 win against Columbus Northland in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus Mifflin on Jan. 12 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus International prevails over Columbus Whetstone

Columbus International earned a convincing 47-26 win over Columbus Whetstone at Columbus Whetstone High on Jan. 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Northland and Columbus International took on Columbus Mifflin on Jan. 16 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus Patriot carves slim margin over Granville Christian

Columbus Patriot finally found a way to top Granville Christian 42-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Patriot faced off against Grove City Christian and Granville Christian took on Westerville Genoa Christian on Jan. 18 at Granville Christian Academy.

Dublin Coffman defeats Lewis Center Orange

Dublin Coffman dismissed Lewis Center Orange by a 54-31 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Lewis Center Orange squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Recently on Jan. 19, Dublin Coffman squared off with Hilliard Bradley in a basketball game.

Elmore Woodmore barely beats Fremont SJCC

Elmore Woodmore posted a narrow 39-38 win over Fremont SJCC in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Fremont SJCC faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Elmore Woodmore faced off against New Riegel and Fremont SJCC took on Tiffin Calvert on Jan. 18 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Elyria First Baptist Christian posts win at Mentor Christian’s expense

Elyria First Baptist Christian handed Mentor Christian a tough 38-21 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 26.

Elyria First Baptist Christian jumped in front of Mentor Christian 6-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabres’ offense jumped in front for a 19-12 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Elyria First Baptist Christian darted to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabres got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-4 edge.

Farmington Hills Mercy secures a win over Toledo St. Ursula

Farmington Hills Mercy collected a solid win over Toledo St. Ursula in a 52-40 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Toledo St Ursula faced off against Toledo Notre Dame.

Frankfort Adena tacks win on Bainbridge Paint Valley

Frankfort Adena unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bainbridge Paint Valley 60-26 Friday on Jan. 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Frankfort Adena and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 20 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Gahanna Lincoln holds off New Albany

Gahanna Lincoln topped New Albany 36-30 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, New Albany faced off against Westerville Central and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington North on Jan. 19 at Pickerington North High School.

Gibsonburg tops New Riegel

Gibsonburg left no doubt on Friday, controlling New Riegel from start to finish for a 62-37 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Gibsonburg and New Riegel squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Gibsonburg faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel took on Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 18 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Groveport Madison earns solid win over Lancaster

Groveport Madison knocked off Lancaster 43-28 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Groveport Madison faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Lancaster took on Newark on Jan. 19 at Lancaster High School.

Hilliard Darby grinds out close victory over Delaware Berlin

Hilliard Darby posted a narrow 42-38 win over Delaware Berlin at Hilliard Darby High on Jan. 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Delaware Berlin squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Hilliard Darby faced off against Dublin Scioto and Delaware Berlin took on Worthington on Jan. 19 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Hilliard Davidson survives for narrow win over Hilliard Bradley

Hilliard Davidson topped Hilliard Bradley 34-32 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Hilliard Davidson moved in front of Hilliard Bradley 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 15-12 intermission margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Hilliard Bradley inched back to a 26-25 deficit.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 19 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Howard East Knox holds off Mt. Gilead

Howard East Knox finally found a way to top Mt. Gilead 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mt Gilead faced off against Centerburg.

Kansas Lakota overpowers Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Bascom Hopewell-Loudon which was overmatched by Kansas Lakota in this 43-22 verdict.

Last time Kansas Lakota and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon played in a 45-23 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 18 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury grinds out close victory over Old Fort

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury posted a narrow 45-38 win over Old Fort in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

The first quarter gave Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a 13-10 lead over Old Fort.

The Lakers registered a 24-18 advantage at intermission over the Stockaders.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury moved to a 36-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stockaders narrowed the gap 12-9 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Old Fort played in a 49-37 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Sandusky St Mary on Jan. 18 at Sandusky Saint Mary Central Catholic High School.

Lancaster Fisher delivers statement win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Lancaster Fisher raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-15 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lancaster Fisher faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Corning Miller on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Lewis Center Olentangy darts by Worthington

Lewis Center Olentangy left no doubt on Friday, controlling Worthington from start to finish for a 67-18 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy and Worthington squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Powell Liberty and Worthington took on Delaware Berlin on Jan. 19 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Marysville outlasts Dublin Jerome

Marysville handed Dublin Jerome a tough 42-26 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dublin Jerome High on Jan. 26.

Last season, Marysville and Dublin Jerome faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Dublin Jerome faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Marysville took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Jan. 19 at Marysville High School.

Pickerington Central dominates Grove City Central Crossing in convincing showing

Pickerington Central recorded a big victory over Grove City Central Crossing 73-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 63-21 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Groveport Madison and Pickerington Central took on Union Cooper on Jan. 20 at Pickerington High School Central.

Powell Liberty barely beats Upper Arlington

Powell Liberty posted a narrow 37-36 win over Upper Arlington in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 26.

Last season, Powell Liberty and Upper Arlington squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Powell Liberty faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Upper Arlington took on Canal Winchester Harvest on Jan. 20 at Upper Arlington High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut crushes Columbus Franklin Heights

Sunbury Big Walnut handled Columbus Franklin Heights 73-12 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Jan. 26.

Last time Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Franklin Heights played in a 47-22 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Westerville North on Jan. 19 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Tiffin Calvert dominates Sandusky St. Mary in convincing showing

Tiffin Calvert controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-26 win against Sandusky St. Mary in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St Mary faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Fremont SJCC and Sandusky St Mary took on Old Fort on Jan. 18 at Sandusky Saint Mary Central Catholic High School.

Westerville Central pushes over Grove City

Westerville Central grabbed a 46-33 victory at the expense of Grove City on Jan. 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Grove City and Westerville Central faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Westerville Central faced off against New Albany and Grove City took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Jan. 20 at Grove City High School.

Westerville South routs Westerville North

Westerville South recorded a big victory over Westerville North 66-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last time Westerville South and Westerville North played in a 62-22 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Westerville South took on Dublin Scioto on Jan. 19 at Westerville South High School.

