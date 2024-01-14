Richmond Heights handed Cleveland Heights a tough 62-49 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Richmond Heights a 15-13 lead over Cleveland Heights.

The Spartans opened a slim 29-19 gap over the Tigers at the half.

Richmond Heights stormed to a 46-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Spartans 22-16 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

