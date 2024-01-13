Lancaster Fisher controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-19 win against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lancaster Fisher and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Lancaster Fisher faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Jan. 6 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.