WOOSTER — The Mansfield Senior offense shifted into high gear and overwhelmed Wooster 83-56 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash on Friday night.

This verdict helps the Senior High complete a season sweep of the Generals. Coach Marquis Sykes’ squad dumped the Generals 66-53 on Dec. 22.

The Tygers are now 12-3 overall, 9-2 and alone in second place in the OCC. Mansfield Senior hosts Shelby on Saturday night at Pete Henry Gym.

Wooster falls to 6-9, 5-5. The Generals host Ashland on Tuesday night.