MANSFIELD — Junior Kyevi Roane does a little bit of everything for the Mansfield Senior boys basketball team.

On Friday night, he did a little bit of everything to Wooster at Pete Henry Gym.

The 6-foot-1 Tygers’ standout pumped in 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and distributed five assists to lead Senior High to a dominant 66-53 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory.

The Roane show began with the first point of the game, a free throw at the 6:58 mark, and climaxed with a pair of assists on the Tygers’ final two field goals of the night.

Mansfield Senior never tailed in jumping to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and a 34-25 halftime advantage. Coach Marquis Sykes saw his team take a 49-36 bulge to the final period and the spread was never closer than 12 points again.

Senior Duke Reese backed Roane with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Ny Petty chipped in nine points.

Anthony Camean paced Wooster with 14 points and Anthony Sines added 10.

Senior High made 27-of-52 shots, while limiting the Generals to 21-of-54 from the floor. The Tygers also enjoyed a 38-27 rebounding advantage.

Mansfield Senior is now 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the OCC, while Wooster falls to 2-5, 2-2.

The Tygers host West Holmes on Friday. The Generals travel to Orrville on Wednesday.