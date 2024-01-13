OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 13, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Bucyrus claims victory against Ridgedale

Bucyrus collected a solid win over Ridgedale in a 69-57 verdict on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Bucyrus and Ridgedale played in a 61-39 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Ridgedale faced off against East Knox and Bucyrus took on Carey on Jan. 6 at Carey High School.

Centerburg overcomes Cardington-Lincoln in seat-squirming affair

Centerburg finally found a way to top Cardington-Lincoln 69-62 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville.

Northmor takes advantage of early margin to defeat Fredericktown

Northmor took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fredericktown 64-46 on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

Mansfield Christian scores early, pulls away from Danville

Mansfield Christian took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Danville 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Recently on Dec. 30, Danville squared off with Loudonville in a basketball game.

