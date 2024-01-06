It was a tough night for Bucyrus which was overmatched by Carey in this 75-47 verdict.

The first quarter gave Carey a 17-9 lead over Bucyrus.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 41-25 gap over the Redmen at the half.

Carey steamrolled to a 55-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

Last season, Carey and Bucyrus faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Carey High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Carey squared off with Buckeye Central in a basketball game.

