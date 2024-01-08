Cardington-Lincoln raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-43 win over Loudonville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 20-10 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ shooting jumped in front for a 36-23 lead over the Redbirds at the half.

Cardington-Lincoln pulled to a 59-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-6 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Loudonville faced off against Clear Fork and Cardington-Lincoln took on Highland on Dec. 30 at Cardington High School.

