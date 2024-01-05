Cardington-Lincoln topped Northmor 51-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Northmor, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Cardington-Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates kept a 28-24 half margin at the Golden Knights’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln moved to a 43-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-8 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Cardington High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Highland in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.