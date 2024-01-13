Ashland topped Mt. Vernon 46-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Ashland opened with a 13-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets drew within 24-15 at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Mt. Vernon climbed back to within 34-26.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 46-38.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Ashland squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashland faced off against Lexington and Mt Vernon took on West Holmes on Dec. 30 at Mount Vernon High School.

