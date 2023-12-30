West Holmes topped Mt. Vernon 44-37 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 19-10 lead over West Holmes at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

West Holmes darted in front of Mt. Vernon 38-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 6-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

