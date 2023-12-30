Lexington topped Ashland 43-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Lexington opened with a 14-10 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Arrows bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-26.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Minutemen held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashland and Lexington squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashland faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 16 at Lexington High School.

