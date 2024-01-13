OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 13, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashland edges past Mt. Vernon in tough test

Ashland topped Mt. Vernon 46-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Ashland opened with a 13-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets drew within 24-15 at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Mt. Vernon climbed back to within 34-26.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 46-38.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Ashland squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashland faced off against Lexington and Mt Vernon took on West Holmes on Dec. 30 at Mount Vernon High School.

Clear Fork thwarts Ontario’s quest

Clear Fork collected a solid win over Ontario in a 56-41 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Last season, Clear Fork and Ontario squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Clear Fork faced off against River Valley and Ontario took on Highland on Jan. 5 at Highland High School.

Temple Christian overwhelms Hardin Northern

Temple Christian recorded a big victory over Hardin Northern 65-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Temple Christian High on Jan. 13.

Last season, Hardin Northern and Temple Christian faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hardin Northern High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Temple Christian squared off with Northmor in a basketball game.

Reynoldsburg squeezes past Hiland

Reynoldsburg topped Hiland 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Reynoldsburg opened with an 18-16 advantage over Hiland through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense moved in front for a 31-29 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Reynoldsburg moved to a 40-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Hiland faced off against Claymont.

