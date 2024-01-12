OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 11, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Archbold earns solid win over Bryan

Archbold eventually beat Bryan 49-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Bryan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over Archbold as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Streaks kept a 26-23 half margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Archbold jumped to a 36-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last time Archbold and Bryan played in a 43-40 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Archbold faced off against Toledo Waite and Bryan took on Rossford on Dec. 30 at Bryan High School.

Groveport Madison Christian slips past Delaware Christian

Groveport Madison Christian topped Delaware Christian 53-52 in a tough tilt on Jan. 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Delaware Christian and Groveport Madison Christian played in a 43-40 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

Hilliard Bradley tops Groveport Madison

Hilliard Bradley dismissed Groveport Madison by a 59-30 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Columbus South.

Metamora Evergreen earns stressful win over Delta

Metamora Evergreen posted a narrow 50-44 win over Delta in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Delta faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Pioneer North Central and Delta took on Stryker on Jan. 6 at Delta High School.

Montpelier collects victory over Holgate

Montpelier handed Holgate a tough 42-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Holgate and Montpelier played in a 47-32 game on Jan. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Holgate faced off against Pettisville and Montpelier took on Edon on Jan. 4 at Edon High School.

Pettisville escapes close call with Pioneer North Central

Pettisville topped Pioneer North Central 44-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Pettisville and Pioneer North Central faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Pettisville faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Pioneer North Central took on Metamora Evergreen on Jan. 6 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Steubenville overcomes Weirton Weir

Steubenville eventually beat Weirton Weir 66-52 in West Virginia boys basketball action on Jan. 11.

Steubenville opened with a 26-18 advantage over Weirton Weir through the first quarter.

The Red Riders battled back to make it 33-26 at the intermission.

Weirton Weir showed its spirit while rallying to within 45-44 in the third quarter.

The Big Red held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and Weirton Weir faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Weirton Weir High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Weirton Weir faced off against Columbus Patriot Prep and Steubenville took on Toronto on Dec. 30 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Stryker overcomes Edon

Stryker eventually beat Edon 58-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Stryker High on Jan. 11.

Last season, Stryker and Edon squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Stryker faced off against Delta and Edon took on Montpelier on Jan. 4 at Edon High School.

Swanton barely beats Hamler Patrick Henry

Swanton posted a narrow 42-39 win over Hamler Patrick Henry in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 11.

Swanton opened with a 12-7 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry through the first quarter.

The Patriots showed some mettle by fighting back to an 18-14 halftime margin.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Swanton and Hamler Patrick Henry locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Swanton faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Swanton faced off against Leipsic and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Defiance Tinora on Jan. 6 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Wauseon sprints past Liberty Center

Wauseon grabbed a 51-35 victory at the expense of Liberty Center in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Wauseon and Liberty Center played in a 50-46 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Wauseon faced off against Paulding and Liberty Center took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Jan. 6 at Liberty Center High School.

Wellsburg Brooke collects victory over Richmond Edison

Wellsburg Brooke knocked off Richmond Edison 73-60 in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Richmond Edison faced off against Bridgeport.

West Unity Hilltop edges past Fayette in tough test

West Unity Hilltop posted a narrow 45-43 win over Fayette during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Fayette and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Fayette High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Toledo Jones Leadership and Fayette took on Stryker on Jan. 4 at Fayette High School.

Westerville Northside Christian dominates Etna Liberty Christian

Westerville Northside Christian scored early and often to roll over Etna Liberty Christian 66-26 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Etna Liberty Christian and Westerville Northside Christian faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Westerville Northside Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Westerville Northside Christian faced off against Medina Christian and Etna Liberty Christian took on Columbus Tree of Life Christian on Jan. 4 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

