Edon posted a narrow 54-48 win over Montpelier in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 4.

Edon opened with a 13-12 advantage over Montpelier through the first quarter.

The Bombers opened a narrow 26-24 gap over the Locomotives at the half.

Montpelier took the lead 38-33 to start the final quarter.

It took a 21-10 rally, but the Bombers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Montpelier and Edon faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Edon faced off against Hicksville and Montpelier took on Bryan on Dec. 29 at Montpelier High School.

