Metamora Evergreen notched a win against Pioneer North Central 53-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 17-14 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Eagles tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 22-20 at the intermission.

Metamora Evergreen darted to a 41-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 12-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

