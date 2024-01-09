MANSFIELD — Two new members took their oath of office Tuesday during the first Mansfield City School school board meeting of 2024.

Jennifer Kime and Leslie Ward were both elected in November. The first-time public officials will succeed longtime school board members Renda Cline and Sheryl Weber, who did not run to retain their seats.

Chris Elswick, beginning his 15th year on the school board, was elected president for 2024. Linda Golden was elected vice president.

“I’ve been president, vice president several times,” Elswick said. “We do the best we can, try to educate our kids and make a safe learning environment.

“Our decisions will be aimed in that direction. I feel they always have been.”

The board also voted to meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. During the past few years, the board had only one regularly-scheduled meeting per month.

Elswick said meeting twice a month will create more consistency, since the board often has to convene for special meetings between regular meetings. He also said the board met twice a month for years, but the schedule shifted about three or four years ago.

Chris Elswick and Linda Golden take the oath of office as the president and vice president of the Mansfield City Schools board of education.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson announced his administrative committee appointments for 2024.

Jefferson appointed Golden to athletic council, Elswick and Feagin to the finance and insurance committees, Ward to the buildings, grounds and facilities committee and Kime to the district leadership team.