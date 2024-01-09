Two women hold their hands up and take the oath of office in the Mansfield City Schools board of education meeting room
Leslie Ward, left, and Jennifer Kime take the oath of office during a Mansfield City Schools board meeting. Ward and Kime were both elected to the board for the first time in November.

MANSFIELD — Two new members took their oath of office Tuesday during the first Mansfield City School school board meeting of 2024.

Jennifer Kime and Leslie Ward were both elected in November. The first-time public officials will succeed longtime school board members Renda Cline and Sheryl Weber, who did not run to retain their seats.

More coverage

Chris Elswick, beginning his 15th year on the school board, was elected president for 2024. Linda Golden was elected vice president.

“I’ve been president, vice president several times,” Elswick said. “We do the best we can, try to educate our kids and make a safe learning environment.

“Our decisions will be aimed in that direction. I feel they always have been.”

The board also voted to meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. During the past few years, the board had only one regularly-scheduled meeting per month.

Elswick said meeting twice a month will create more consistency, since the board often has to convene for special meetings between regular meetings. He also said the board met twice a month for years, but the schedule shifted about three or four years ago.

two people hold their right hands up and take an oath
Chris Elswick and Linda Golden take the oath of office as the president and vice president of the Mansfield City Schools board of education.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson announced his administrative committee appointments for 2024.

Jefferson appointed Golden to athletic council, Elswick and Feagin to the finance and insurance committees, Ward to the buildings, grounds and facilities committee and Kime to the district leadership team.

Staff reporter at Richland Source since 2019. I focus on education, housing and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. Got a tip? Email me at katie@richlandsource.com.