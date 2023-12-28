MANSFIELD — During a TED Talk she delivered in 2013, the late Rita Pierson encouraged viewers to step up and be a champion for a child.

“Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understand the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be,” she said.

Every month, the administrative team at Mansfield City Schools recognizes an “Every Student, Every Day” champion — a staff member who goes above and beyond for their students.

During their last meeting as school board members, Supt. Stan Jefferson bestowed that designation on board president Renda Cline and board member Sheryl Weber.

Cline has been a school board member for 12 years; Weber has served on the board for eight.

Neither woman ran to retain her seat in November’s election. Incoming board members Jennifer Kime and Leslie Ward will take their seats in January.

Jefferson called Cline and Weber champions for the school system and the community.

“On behalf of the administration, the MSEA (Mansfield School Employees Association) and the community, we just want to thank you both,” he said. “We’re going to miss you like crazy.”



Board member Chris Elswick plopped a box of York peppermint patties on the table — a parting gift for Cline.

“Every time we have a meeting, Renda always wants a peppermint patty,” fellow board member Linda Golden explained. “She’s digging through the thing — where’s the peppermint patty.”

“Sheryl’s our note-taker. She keeps us in order. We’re going to miss them both.”

Elswick also commended Cline and Weber for their dedication.

“It’s a special person who would choose to do this, that will dedicate your time and efforts,” he said. “Not a lot of people want to be involved, but it’s very important that people are here. There’s a ripple effect to everything they do and it affects a lot of people. So I thank both of you.”

Elswick also congratulated Ward and Kime, who sat in the audience during the December meeting.

“I appreciate that they’re willing to take this on and it’s going to be some big shoes to fill,” he said.

Cline chimed in, encouraging her and Weber’s successors.

“You don’t have to fill our shoes. Wear your own, wear the well,” she said. “Blaze your own trails and do the best you can.”

Cline has been involved in education at both the state and local level

Cline has served on the board for 12 years, including with years as president and one as vice president. During that time, she has served as a member of the district policy review committee and several ad hoc committees.

At the state level, Cline has served on the board of trustees and executive committee of the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) for four years. She served one year as president of the Central Region of OSBA and also served on the region’s executive committee, diversity, equity and inclusion team, the nominating committee and as chair of the Black Caucus.

Her involvement has earned her the All Ohio Board Member and STAR Award designations from the OSBA.

Cline also serves on the board of The Ohio State University Mansfield campus and is a member of the Mansfield Art Center’s board of directors.

“It’s definitely been an honor to serve these 12 years,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve grown a lot. I tried to work to the best of my ability, to learn as much as I could, bring as much as I could back to our district.”

“There’s no place that’s like Mansfield and it’s been a truly an honor to watch this district continue to grow and do new things.”

Weber a is a retired educator still active in the community

Sheryl Weber wrapped up her eighth year on the board, including two years as president and one year as vice president. During that time, she’s served on the district leadership team and strategic planning development team. Weber also served as an alternate for the district’s legislation committee.

Weber’s community involvement also extends outside of the board office. She has served as an officer for the Altrusa Club, the Richland County Historical Society, the Catholic Women’s Club and the guild at Oak Hill Cottage. Weber volunteers at What Goes Round Hospice and is a docent at Oak Hill Cottage. Weber also participates in reading programs at Sherman and Springmill STEM elementaries.

A retired history teacher, Weber works as an adjunct professor at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, supervising students who are training to become teachers.

Before running for school board, Weber worked as a teacher and administrator for 32 years, retiring from Mansfield City Schools.

Weber thanked Winston Greene, the district’s testing coordinator, during her final meeting.

“Two years before I retired, we had many talks about me running for the school board,” she said.

“I’m glad that you gave me that encouragement to do it because I have enjoyed the last eight years being on the school board.”