OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 6, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Highland comes up short in matchup with Crestview

Crestview notched a win against Highland 58-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Highland High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Highland faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Crestview took on Kalida on Dec. 27 at Kalida High School.

Clear Fork records thin win against Edison

Clear Fork posted a narrow 45-37 win over Edison for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 29, Clear Fork squared off with Shelby in a basketball game.

Carey dominates Bucyrus in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Bucyrus which was overmatched by Carey in this 75-47 verdict.

The first quarter gave Carey a 17-9 lead over Bucyrus.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 41-25 gap over the Redmen at the half.

Carey steamrolled to a 55-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

Last season, Carey and Bucyrus faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Carey High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Carey squared off with Buckeye Central in a basketball game.

Galion comes up short in matchup with Lexington

Lexington handed Galion a tough 50-40 loss on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lexington and Galion faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Galion High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Shelby and Galion took on Pleasant on Dec. 23 at Pleasant High School.

Harding crushes Ontario

Harding’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ontario 72-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Harding and Ontario squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Harding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ontario faced off against Lexington.

Shekinah Christian tacks win on St. Peters

Shekinah Christian handled St. Peters 67-37 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Shekinah Christian and St Peters squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at St Peters High School.

Willard takes advantage of early margin to defeat Columbian

Willard took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Columbian 65-47 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Columbian and Willard faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Willard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbian faced off against Norwalk and Willard took on Ridgemont on Dec. 22 at Willard High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.