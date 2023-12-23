Lexington rolled past Ontario for a comfortable 84-46 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lexington High on Dec. 23.

The last time Lexington and Ontario played in a 62-52 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Lexington faced off against Madison Comprehensive.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.