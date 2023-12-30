Lexington topped Shelby 61-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Lexington opened with a 14-11 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

The Whippets had a 27-25 edge on the Minutemen at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lexington and Shelby locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Minutemen got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

Last season, Lexington and Shelby faced off on March 2, 2023 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Shelby took on River Valley on Dec. 21 at River Valley High School.

