Willard’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ridgemont 77-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Willard High on Dec. 22.

Willard opened with a 30-13 advantage over Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes fought to a 42-13 halftime margin at the Golden Gophers’ expense.

Ridgemont bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 60-34.

The Crimson Flashes held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 12, Willard squared off with Carey in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.