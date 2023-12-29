“Well, the names have all changed

MANSFIELD — Kelly Blankenship hasn’t set foot inside the City of Mansfield Finance Director’s office since she left it 12 years ago.

But you can’t blame her if John Sebastian’s lyrics from the 1970s TV comedy, “Welcome Back Kotter” were flowing through her head Friday afternoon.

Just like Mr. Kotter, who returned to his alma mater to teach, Blankenship was officially returned to the finance director’s position with a swearing-in ceremony in City Council chambers.

“It feels comfortable. It feels like I’m coming home,” said Blankenship, who led the city’s finance office from 2007 to 2011 before narrowly losing a re-election bid.

She earned the spot back in November by capturing 57 percent of the vote to replace Linn Steward, who was prevented by term limits from running again.

Blankenship was sworn by state Rep. Marilyn John, whose 76th District covers Richland County during a brief ceremony that included her two children, Myla and Manixx.

But Blankenship’s first official day on the job will be Tuesday.

“I have a list of who’s on (the finance department) staff right now, but I don’t know a lot of them. I only met a few of them just now and I still haven’t been actually up to the office since I left 12 years ago,” she said.

She had been the executive director of Wayfinders Ohio, Inc., a homeless facility in formerly known as Harmony House.

But the fact she hasn’t been inside the finance office doesn’t mean Blankenship hasn’t been preparing. She has already talked to incoming Mayor Jodie Perry. The two must present a final 2024 budget to City Council by the end of March.

“I met with Jodie about some things that we needed to talk about city related. We know that we’ve got to get busy on day one when we get here,” Blankenship said.

In remarks before the ceremony, John said she would be happy to offer counsel to Blankenship, having served as a Richland County commissioner and a former Shelby mayor.

“As the chair of the (local) Republican Party and, and an elected official, I often counsel or talk people off the ledge. And so, Kelly, I’ll be happy to do continue doing that for you as you take on this new role,” John said with a laugh.

“We’re very excited for Kelly, her family, and most importantly, the City of Mansfield,” John said.

After taking the oath, Blankenship thanked those in attendance.

“It feels like a homecoming for me, of sorts. It’s been a long time since I’ve been gone.

“But I was really excited about the opportunity to come back this time around, knowing that there’s such a great team in place with Jodie and everyone she has gathered to help her, and the new (municipal court) judges and just a whole new slate of administration here to carry on the good work that Linn started while she was in office,” Blankenship said.

“I’m just really excited to help move Mansfield forward on the path that has already begun and it’s just going to be a great ride. I’m glad you’re all here with me.”