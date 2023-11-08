MANSFIELD — Kelly Blankenship knows the way to the finance director’s office in the Municipal Building.

She has been there before — and is now headed back.

The Republican, who served as the city’s finance director from 2007 to 2011, earned another four-year term on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Jon VanHarlingen, a former City Council member.

According to final, unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Elections, Blankenship received 57.37 percent of the vote in the race to replace outgoing Finance Director Linn Steward.

Blankenship received 6,241 votes, compared to 4,638 for VanHarlingen in a race that generated about 40 percent voter turnout.

“I am hoping the difference in the campaign is because the voters believed I have the most experience and qualifications for the job,” Blankenship said.

“I didn’t believe I had won until the final results were in. It wasn’t over until it was over,” she said with a laugh.

The 52-year-old has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on accounting. She is currently the executive director of Wayfinders Ohio, Inc., a homeless facility formerly known as Harmony House.

Mansfield City Council is scheduled to begin discussing the 2024 temporary spending plan on Wednesday night. Blankenship said she will be at the meeting.

A finalized budget must be approved by the end of March.

“Traditionally, City Council approves a temporary plan that allows sufficient spending to get through the first quarter. That gives the new administration time to look at the plan and evaluate it for potential changes,” Blankenship said.

She will take office at the same time as new Mayor-elect Jodie Perry.

“I am really excited,” Blankenship said. “I think we both have the same kind of working philosophy and I look forward to working together with Jodie.”

Blankenship, who defeated Mark Abrams in the May primary, said during the campaign she was seeking a return to the finance post because Mansfield is poised for growth.

“We have experienced fantastic momentum thanks to the work of the Richland County Foundation, the Richland Area Chamber and other business executives on the Mansfield Rising Plan,” she said.

“This year, we have an opportunity to put people in office who can capitalize on that momentum and take Mansfield to the next level. These people have a key role in not just the office to which they are being elected, but in serving the community as a whole and as a team,” Blankenship said.

VanHarlingen, who served two terms on City Council and served as the finance committee chairman, congratulated Blankenship.

He said he plans to remain active in his part-time role with the Richland County Land Bank.