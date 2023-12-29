MANSFIELD — Three years ago, I asked my boss if I could switch beats.

I started my tenure at Richland Source as the business reporter. I got to tell a lot of great stories and meet passionate entrepreneurs from across the county. It was a great gig.

But when the role of education reporter opened up, I knew I wanted it. I’ve been fascinated with the way education works since I was in school. I genuinely enjoy talking with educators about different approaches to learning and instruction, new curriculums and the way state and local policy impacts kids’ experience at school.

This was a massive year for education news, from administrative changes to game-changing levies and shifts in state policy. I want to make sure you get a chance to read it all.

As I looked over our last year of education coverage, I decided to focus on the impact of these events rather than the number of clicks they generated. So here they are, in chronological order — my picks for five biggest stories from 2023.

Shelby hires Michael Browning as next superintendent

Hiring a new superintendent is always a big deal. The hire of Michael Browning was no exception, especially since he stepped into the shoes of Tim Tarvin, who retired after 31 years with Shelby City Schools.

Clear Fork board of education combines principal, special ed director roles

I’ve covered a lot of school board meetings. Most of the time, school board members vote in unison and without much discussion, often based on the recommendations of the superintendent. But the decision to combine two administrative roles and offer them to a new hire wasn’t without controversy.

The board voted 3-2 to approve a three-year contract with Jonathon Burras, former special education director at Mansfield City Schools. Members of the public voiced concern that one person wouldn’t be able to give both roles the attention they deserved.

Local school officials react to Ohio’s expansion of EdChoice voucher program

Here at Richland Source, we’re proud of our role as a hyperlocal news outlet. We cover the stories state and national news outlets don’t — the stories of the people and events right here in our community. But once in awhile, we dive into what the state legislature is up to, contextualizing the legislation coming out of Columbus and how it will affect the residents of Richland County.

The Ohio legislature’s decision to overhaul EdChoice vouchers is a big deal. School choice advocates praised the decision, but local public school administrators and board members argue it doesn’t actually create a level playing field.

Madison levy passes, but recount needed

Spoiler alert: the recount shook out in favor of the levy.

Madison Local Schools went on the ballot twice in 2023, asking the community to approve new general operating funds. The district’s first attempt in May failed, but a November ballot measure squeaked by 3,673 to 3,640. It’s the first new operating levy Madison voters have passed since 1997. If the levy hadn’t passed, district administrators say they would have been forced to cut almost 50 jobs and close an elementary school.

Goodbye, Brinkerhoff: Mansfield BOE votes to abandon Euclid Ave building

The Mansfield City Schools board of education ended 2023 with a bang. During its regular meeting on Dec. 19, the board voted to abandon its Brinkerhoff building, relocate Mansfield Spanish Immersion to the Woodland Elementary building and dissolve Woodland Elementary School, starting with the 2024-2025 school year. The board also voted to cut ties with two administrators — treasurer Tacy Courtright and athletic director Kevin Porter.

Honorable mentions

My editor told me I had to pick the top five stories — I wanted to pick 30. Maybe I’m biased, but I think every education story is a big one. So here are some of my honorable mentions.

Lexington may not receive state funding for new elementary school until 2027

Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education

Mansfield Senior High FAFSA completion doubles in first year of GEAR UP program

Eastview students bring Little Free Library to campus

Final Field Day: Barb Hendrix retires after 34 years teaching at Clear Fork

Mansfield City BOE eliminates campus wear for middle, high school

The end of an era: Readers share memories of Prospect Elementary

Clear Fork High School drops electives amid schedule reshuffle

Clear Fork reinstates some high school electives after cuts

Ontario STEM program offers hands on learning opportunities

Pioneer CTC to add welding, electrician labs with $6.6 million state grant

Adena burial mound found north of Ontario soccer field

Mansfield City wins districtwide honor for PBIS implementation

Mansfield City hires Judy Forney as interim treasurer