MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools board of education voted Tuesday to cut ties with its treasurer and athletic director.

The votes came quickly and unanimously, without questions or discussion. Neither outgoing treasurer Tacy Courtright nor athletic director Kevin Porter were present for the meeting.

Porter, who was placed on paid administrative leave in October, will continue working remotely for the district through Dec. 22.

Porter will continue to be paid and receive all his current benefits through July 31, 2024. His unused vacation days will also be paid out by that time.

The separation agreement with Courtright states her last day will be Jan. 15. Courtright’s agreement also includes a $25,000 lump sum and a payout of her vacation days as severance pay. She will receive pay and current benefits through Jan. 15.

Both separation agreements included non-disparagement agreements between both parties and assurances from Courtright and Porter not to sue the district.

The agreements with Courtright and Porter also state that the separation agreements do not constitute an admission or liability of wrongdoing on the part of the board or the school district.

Mansfield School Employees Association President Brad Strong described Courtright as “nice, kind person.”

“Her weakness is struggling with how to organize her office and utilize her staff to their full potential,” Strong said. “She had people doing things that were outdated or unnecessary, like such as verifying doctor and dentist notices for (health savings account) payments.”

Strong also said that under Courtright’s leadership, the treasurer’s department struggled to perform essential tasks such as meeting payroll on time, paying supplementals contracts and paying basic utility bills.

“Her office has qualified, smart, hard working individuals, but they were working harder, not smarter,” Strong said.

A copy of Courtright’s personnel file, obtained by Richland Source on Dec. 14 through a public records request, did not include any employee evaluations, complaints, warnings or records of disciplinary action.

Judy Forney hired as interim treasurer

The board also voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Judy Forney interim treasurer.

Forney is a 1967 Malabar High School graduate. She has served as the treasurer for several local school districts, including Bucyrus City Schools (1999-2002), Lucas Local Schools (2003), Lexington Local Schools (2003-2011), Mount Vernon City Schools (2012-2019, 2023) and the Knox County Educational Service Center (2021-2023).

Forney also served as a Mansfield City Schools board member from 2017-2019. Her daughter Jennifer Kime was elected to the school board in November; Kime’s term on the board will begin Jan. 9.

Forney will continue to serve as treasurer for Mount Vernon City Schools

A copy of the interim treasurer agreement with Forney obtained by Richland Source states she will also continue working full-time as treasurer for Mount Vernon City Schools.

Mount Vernon and Mansfield schools have agreed to a shared services agreement. Forney will work for Mansfield City Schools the days and hours “reasonably necessary to perform the duties of the treasurer,” according to her contract.

Mansfield City Schools will pay Mount Vernon City Schools a per diem rate of $635 for Forney’s time. That rate includes her salary, insurance, benefits and retirement contributions.

“There’s a serious shortage of (school) treasurers in the state of Ohio,” Forney said. “Mount Vernon was very generous to allow Mansfield to share my time.”

Mansfield City Schools will pay Forney $85 an hour for any nights or weekends she may work for the district.

Forney’s contract for the interim position began Dec. 20 and is valid through July 31, 2024. If Mansfield City Schools hires a different treasurer before July 31, the agreement automatically terminates on the new treasurer’s start date.

Margie Bennett, president of the Mount Vernon City Schools board education, has yet to sign the shared services agreement as of Thursday, but Forney said both districts have informally agreed to the terms.

Porter, Courtright both hired within the last five years

Kevin Porter (right) and Tacy Courtright (left) from Richland Source file photos.

Courtright joined the district in August 2020. Prior to joining the staff at Mansfield City Schools, she worked as a budget analyst for Columbus City Schools.

Porter was hired as the Athletic Director for Mansfield City Schools in the summer of 2019. Porter’s personnel file, obtained by Richland Source through a public records request, included a glowing evaluation and two written reprimands.

Porter was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 13. Less than two weeks later, the Ohio High School Athletic Association issued Mansfield Senior a $10,000 fine for an administrative error that allowed a student to play football prior to serving his transfer consequence.