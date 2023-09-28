MADISON TOWNSHIP — Drastic cuts are in store if a new operating levy doesn’t pass this fall, administrators at Madison Local Schools warned this week.

During a work session Tuesday with the board of education, Madison Supt. Rob Peterson and Treasurer Bradd Stevens shared a list of $4 million in proposed cuts for the 2024-2025 school year.

Peterson told board members the list is “a little bit fluid,” but provides the most up-to-date prediction for what will happen if Madison’s new operating levy fails in November.

“This is not an exercise I enjoyed,” Peterson said. “I did a lot of research on this and put a lot of work into it.

“I just don’t think there’s any way to guarantee that I didn’t miss something.”

The list of cuts includes the closure and sale of Mifflin Elementary School and the cumulative loss of more than 50 staff members. The district will also need to slash bussing services and implement pay-to-participate fees for athletics and clubs.

Peterson said the cuts proposed are just enough to keep the district running without additional funds for the next two school years.

Without a new operating levy, more cuts would likely follow to keep the district afloat long term. Madison would also likely go back to the ballot in May.

“If the levy doesn’t pass and we make these cuts, all we’re doing is kicking the can down the road another year,” he said. “We have to increase revenue, we have to pass a levy to get our district on track financially.”

According to Peterson, Madison voters haven’t approved new operating money since 1997. The proposed ballot issue would generate approximately $3.36 million in revenue each year.

“If the levy passes, we should be on pretty solid ground financially for awhile,” Peterson said. “Ultimately, passing the levy will preserve and protect what we already have.

“We won’t be looking to add a bunch of things. We’re trying to hold on to what we have.”

Shuffling buildings

If the levy doesn’t pass, Mifflin Elementary will close and elementary students will be consolidated into two buildings.

Madison South Elementary School will become a preschool through second grade building. Eastview Elementary will have third and fourth graders.

The district will move the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center (MECLC) to the Mifflin building and sell the current MECLC property. The MECLC will assume costs to operate the Mifflin building.

Staff cuts at the elementary

The elementary schools will likely also experience an increase in classroom sizes and fewer special offerings for students, Peterson said. The superintendent projected a staff reduction of 13 elementary teachers and six non-teaching staff members.

The district would cut three kindergarten teachers, three 1st grade teachers, four 2nd grade teachers, two 4th grade teachers, three STEM teachers and one physical education teacher. The district would also add two 3rd grade teachers and one intervention specialist.

The district would cut one elementary assistant principal, one library technician, one building aide, two custodians and one school nurse.

The staff cuts would result in the elimination of the STEM special for elementary students, but Peterson said efforts would be made to teach STEM principles in regular science classes.

Staff cuts at middle and high school

Like the elementary schools, the middle school and high school would see increased class sizes and staff cuts. Students would also have fewer class offerings.

The middle school would lose a total of 11 staff members. Those cuts would include one fifth grade teacher, one English Language Arts teacher, one science teacher, one social studies teacher, one STEM teacher, one music teacher, one physical education and health technology teacher and two reading intervention teachers. The middle school would also lose two building aides.

The high school would lose a total of eight staff members. Those cuts would include one English Language Arts teacher, one science teacher, one social studies teacher, two family and consumer science teachers, one career based intervention (CBI) teacher for sophomores and juniors, one career-tech pathways manufacturing technology teacher and a secretary in the high school counselor’s office.

Reduced bussing services

If the levy doesn’t pass, the district will only provide bussing according to minimum state requirements.

That means Madison would only transport students in grades kindergarten to 8th grade who live more than two miles from the school.

The only exception would be for special needs students who need transportation as part of their individualized education plan (IEP). The district would cut eight bus driver positions and one bus mechanic position.

Pay-to-play for athletics & clubs

If the levy doesn’t pass, the district will implement pay-to-participate provisions for athletics and other extracurricular activities and clubs.

Treasurer Bradd Stevens said the district currently spends approximately $600,000 on extracurricular activities each year. This figure includes the cost of transporting students to games and other events. It does not including band, since it is part of a class.

Stevens said the district can reduce that spending by about half by implementing pay-to-participate fees.

High school athletes would pay $300 per sport, capped at $750 per year. Middle school athletes would pay $150 per sport, capped at $375. Students in high school clubs would pay $75 per club, capped at $175. Students in middle school clubs would pay $40 per club, capped at $100.

According to the most recent Ohio School Report Card, 56.6 percent of Madison Local Schools students come from economically disadvantaged households.

Peterson acknowledged pay-to-participate fees could increase financial pressure for many of the district’s families.

“I know last time we did pay-to-participate, the booster club did scholarships for students who struggled,” he said. “I have not approached the booster club at this time, but that could potentially be a solution there.”

“I think athletics has to be impacted,” he added. “If we’re doing all this with academics, the busing and other things, to do nothing with athletics — I don’t think that would be appropriate.”

Other cost reductions

If the levy fails, Peterson said the district will likely sell the old Junior High School property, which includes soccer fields currently used by youth soccer leagues in the area.

“I hate to see them impacted. I’m hopeful that if it does all come to this, maybe they can use our elementary buildings like they have in the past,” Peterson said. “I don’t know if we can be able to host everything that they need, but we can offer that.”

Stevens projected the district could potentially make $200,000 from the sale of the property and about $251,500 from the sale of the MECLC building.

The district would also seek cost savings by reducing the purchase of curriculum and supplies to necessities only. Peterson said the district would also reduce its maintenance, building and grounds upkeep expenditures.

Buildings may also be a little cooler in the winter and warmer in the summer.

“If this year, we’re setting the air at 72 degrees, maybe next year it’s set at 74,” Peterson said. “If the heat is set at 70, maybe next year it’s 68. We’ve just got to look everywhere we can to save some money.”

The district will also stop making annual contributions of $25,000 each year to supplement operations at the Madison Adult Career Center.