OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 28, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Clear Fork claims victory against Fredericktown

Clear Fork grabbed a 46-27 victory at the expense of Fredericktown for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fredericktown High on Dec. 28.

Last season, Clear Fork and Fredericktown faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Fredericktown faced off against Mt Gilead and Clear Fork took on Highland on Dec. 22 at Highland High School.

Cardington-Lincoln slips past River Valley

Cardington-Lincoln finally found a way to top River Valley 40-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against East Knox and River Valley took on Galion on Dec. 22 at Galion High School.

Centerburg collects victory over Northridge

Centerburg grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Northridge for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Centerburg faced off against Licking Valley and Northridge took on Danville on Dec. 23 at Northridge High School.

Liberty Center delivers statement win over New London

Liberty Center left no doubt on Thursday, controlling New London from start to finish for a 51-30 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 15-6 lead over New London.

The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 23-18 at the half.

Liberty Center stormed to a 41-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Loudonville overwhelms Northmor

Loudonville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Northmor 70-34 Thursday at Northmor High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Northmor faced off against Danville and Loudonville took on Alliance on Dec. 23 at Alliance High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.