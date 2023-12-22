Clear Fork dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 40-20 win over Highland during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Highland started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.

The Colts kept an 18-10 half margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Clear Fork and Highland each scored in the third quarter.

The Colts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-4 edge.

The last time Clear Fork and Highland played in a 42-26 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 16, Highland squared off with River Valley in a basketball game.

