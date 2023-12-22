River Valley took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Galion 62-28 on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time River Valley and Galion played in a 63-13 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Galion faced off against Highland and River Valley took on Highland on Dec. 16 at River Valley High School.

