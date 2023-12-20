Cardington-Lincoln dismissed East Knox by a 61-31 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 17-7 lead over East Knox.

The Pirates fought to a 32-14 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

East Knox rallied in the third quarter by making it 44-28.

The Pirates held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Bucyrus and East Knox took on Fredericktown on Dec. 9 at Fredericktown High School.

