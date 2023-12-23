Colonel Crawford posted a narrow 39-34 win over Carey in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 10-7 lead over Carey.

The Blue Devils didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 19-17 at the intermission.

Colonel Crawford jumped to a 27-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

Last season, Carey and Colonel Crawford faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Colonel Crawford faced off against Mt Gilead and Carey took on Wynford on Dec. 15 at Carey High School.

