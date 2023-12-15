Carey topped Wynford 49-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Carey a 14-13 lead over Wynford.

The Blue Devils opened a close 29-18 gap over the Royals at the half.

Wynford bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 36-28.

The Royals closed the lead with a 14-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Carey and Wynford played in a 43-22 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 7, Wynford squared off with Riverdale in a basketball game.

