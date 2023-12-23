OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 23, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland dominates Garaway

Hiland left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Garaway from start to finish for a 49-6 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Last season, Hiland and Garaway squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Hiland High School.

Recently on Dec. 16, Hiland squared off with Tuscarawas Valley in a basketball game.

Danville earns stressful win over Northridge

Danville finally found a way to top Northridge 48-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 11, Danville squared off with Patriot Prep in a basketball game.

Loudonville darts by Alliance

Loudonville rolled past Alliance for a comfortable 75-45 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Colonel Crawford pockets slim win over Carey

Colonel Crawford posted a narrow 39-34 win over Carey in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 10-7 lead over Carey.

The Blue Devils didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 19-17 at the intermission.

Colonel Crawford jumped to a 27-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

Last season, Carey and Colonel Crawford faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Colonel Crawford faced off against Mt Gilead and Carey took on Wynford on Dec. 15 at Carey High School.

Norwalk delivers statement win over Clay

Norwalk controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-20 win against Clay in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

