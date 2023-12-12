Willard grabbed a 52-35 victory at the expense of Carey in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Willard jumped in front of Carey 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimson Flashes opened a narrow 27-16 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Carey made it 37-28.

The Crimson Flashes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

Last season, Willard and Carey squared off on Dec. 23, 2021 at Willard High School.

