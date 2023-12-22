OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 22, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland escapes close call with Tuscarawas Valley

Hiland topped Tuscarawas Valley 45-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Tuscarawas Valley and Hiland squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hiland faced off against Garaway.

Cardington-Lincoln overwhelms Danville

Cardington-Lincoln rolled past Danville for a comfortable 63-43 victory on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Danville and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 54-43 game on Jan. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Danville faced off against Smithville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Fredericktown on Dec. 15 at Cardington High School.

Carey overcomes Colonel Crawford in seat-squirming affair

Carey posted a narrow 35-31 win over Colonel Crawford in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Carey and Colonel Crawford squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Carey faced off against Wynford.

Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead

Centerburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-37 win over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Centerburg faced off against Northmor and Mt Gilead took on Highland on Dec. 12 at Highland High School.

Columbus delivers statement win over Fredericktown

Columbus unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fredericktown 64-30 Friday at Fredericktown High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Columbus and Fredericktown played in a 54-35 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 15, Fredericktown squared off with Cardington-Lincoln in a basketball game.

Lexington races in front to defeat Ashland

Lexington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Ashland 88-54 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, Lexington and Ashland squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Ashland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashland faced off against Lake and Lexington took on Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 15 at Lexington High School.

Mt. Vernon sprints past West Holmes

Mt. Vernon pushed past West Holmes for a 54-42 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Mt Vernon and West Holmes faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon took on Mansfield on Dec. 15 at Mount Vernon High School.

New Philadelphia bests Madison Comprehensive

New Philadelphia handled Madison Comprehensive 58-27 in an impressive showing on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time New Philadelphia and Madison Comprehensive played in a 59-54 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Madison Comprehensive faced off against Lexington and New Philadelphia took on Ashland on Dec. 15 at New Philadelphia High School.

Columbian tops Norwalk

Columbian pushed past Norwalk for a 55-42 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The last time Columbian and Norwalk played in a 50-49 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 16, Columbian squared off with Bellevue in a basketball game.

Willard crushes Ridgemont

Willard’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ridgemont 77-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Willard High on Dec. 22.

Willard opened with a 30-13 advantage over Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes fought to a 42-13 halftime margin at the Golden Gophers’ expense.

Ridgemont bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 60-34.

The Crimson Flashes held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 12, Willard squared off with Carey in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.