OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 21, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Galion tops Highland

Galion collected a solid win over Highland in a 69-58 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Galion High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Galion and Highland faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Galion High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Galion faced off against Clear Fork and Highland took on Shelby on Dec. 15 at Shelby High School.

Mansfield overwhelms Eastmoor

Mansfield handled Eastmoor 83-59 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Mansfield and Eastmoor faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Recently on Dec. 15, Mansfield squared off with Mt Vernon in a basketball game.

Shelby survives for narrow win over River Valley

Shelby finally found a way to top River Valley 61-60 at River Valley High on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Shelby and River Valley squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Shelby faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.