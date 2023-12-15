Mansfield posted a narrow 53-50 win over Mt. Vernon on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Mansfield opened with a 21-4 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Yellow Jackets got within 32-24.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Mt. Vernon fought to within 43-38.

The Tygers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Yellow Jackets’ 12-10 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Mansfield and Mt Vernon squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mansfield Senior High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Mt Vernon faced off against Centerburg.

