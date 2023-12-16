Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Shelby 67-63 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 17-9 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

The Whippets didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 31-28 at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Titans held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

