MANSFIELD – Mayor Tim Theaker took the opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year one last time as the acting mayor of Mansfield.

Theaker and other outgoing elected officials were recognized Monday during 2023’s final Mansfield City Council meeting.

It was the final legislative session for Theaker, Law Director John Spon and Finance Director Linn Steward, all of whom are departing at the end of December after 12 years in office.

All three were prevented by term limits from seeking new four-year terms.

They will be replaced in January by Jodie Perry (mayor), Rollie Harper (law director) and Kelly Blankenship (finance director), all of whom won election in November.

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker began his 12 year tenure in 2011.

Theaker thankful to serve citizens of Mansfield for 12 years

As he stood before council, Theaker said it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Mansfield for the past 12 years.

While he wished he could take credit for the city’s growth and efforts to lift Mansfield out of fiscal emergency, Theaker said those things couldn’t have been accomplished without the hard work of his peers.

He thanked outgoing Finance Director Linn Steward, Public Works Director Dave Remy, Human Resources Director Sharon May and members of city council for their help during his tenure.

“It has been a Godsend for the city and has helped me get through these last 12 years,” Theaker said. “I’m very very grateful and thankful for being able to serve the citizens of Mansfield for the past 12 years.”

Steward and Spon honored by Mansfield City Council

Similar sentiments were expressed from Steward, who was first elected finance director in 2011 and subsequently re-elected to the same position in 2015 and 2019.

“I have enjoyed working with all of the city employees and all the different council members,” she said. “I wish for all of the city funds to stay in the black in the future.”

Spon, who was unable to attend the meeting, was also commended by city council for his 12 years of service as the city’s law director.

Davenport grateful for council’s ‘confidence and trust’

In addition, council honored two of its own attending their final meetings — 4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport and 6th Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton.

Newly elected council members Cynthia Daley (4th Ward) and Deborah Mount (6th Ward) will take over those seats in January.

Alomar Davenport has served as Mansfield’s 4th Ward councilman since 2019.

Since his election as 4th Ward Councilman in 2019, Davenport served as vice chair and chair of the finance economic development and public affairs committees, as well as vice chair of the parks committee and a member of the safety committee.

Davenport said he’s appreciated his time on city council and the role it’s allowed him to play the past two years specifically.

“You guys (council) have really allowed me to play a leadership role within this council,” he said. “I do appreciate your confidence and trust in me to do so.”

Appointment to council was ‘welcomed’ by Moton

Moton, who was appointed in October 2020 to fill a vacant seat in the 6th Ward, has served as vice chairwoman of the economic development committee, chairwoman of the employee relations committee, and a member of the parks, streets and zoning committees.

She also represented Mansfield City Council on the Richland/Mansfield American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) steering committee.

Moton said her appointment to council was certainly a new challenge, but one which she welcomed.

“I know it’s nothing but the grace of God that has allowed me to grow,” she said. “I look so forward to my future because I believe it’s bigger. I believe it’s greater.”

Local lawmakers honored former Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling, who retired Dec. 1 after a career that spanned more than 32 years.

In addition, council approved new standing committees that were discussed during a caucus on Dec. 7. Local Republicans will gain voting control of council in January for the first time in recent memory.

Lawmakers designated Delaine Weiner as the new City Council clerk, replacing Amy Yockey.

In other actions Tuesday, City Council:

— approved a temporary spending plan for 2024. A final appropriations budget must be approved by the end of March.

— approved salary increases for elected officials in the city, including mayor, law director, finance director and council members. The pay increases will not take effect for current office holders unless/until they would gain re-election.

— approved new personnel positions, pay grades and salaries for certain city employees in the 2024 payroll year.

— approved the selection of David Falquette as president pro-temp beginning in January. Currently council president, Falquette will become an At-Large legislator in 2024 as current At-Large Councilman Phil Scott moves back to council president.

— authorized a payment of $1,200 to Karen Viau, 550 Woodland Road, for damages caused by a sewer backup in March.

— passed a motion to delay the vote on a proposal to redirect a $1.5 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation to the North End Community Improvement Collaborative for its planned building purchase at 280-290 N. Main St. until Jan. 2, 2024.

— approved a “then-and-now” payment of $38,250 to DRM Productions for website design services. According to the legislation, the city’s IT department mistakenly closed an approved purchase order prior to work being completed.

— approved a “then-and-now” payment of $88,601.91 to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to the legislation, the street department contracted with ODOT snow and ice removal in 2022-2023 prior to submitting a purchase order.

— approved the appropriation of $13,000 from the unappropriated safety services fund to the crime lab equipment fund.

— approved the appropriation of $220,000 from the unappropriated safety services fund to the fire department capital equipment fund.

— approved the appropriation of $370,000 from the unappropriated safety services PRIDE fund to the safety services fund.

— approved the appropriation of $1,666,265 from the unappropriated health insurance fund to the contractual services classification “to account for the possibility of actual claims expense exceeding budgeted claims by year end.”

— approved the renewal of an agreement with the Richland County Board of Commissioners for payment of legal counsel for indigent defendants.

— approved the administration’s sale of “unneeded, obsolete and unfit” property through GovDeals.com.