MANSFIELD — Leaders of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative see an immediate opportunity to meet the pressing need of reducing youth violence in the city.

That’s why the NECIC is asking Mansfield City Council on Tuesday to reallocate the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the non-profit organization purchase and remodel former Volunteers of America properties on North Main Street.

In May 2022, council approved the ARPA expenditure to NECIC as it began fundraising efforts for a new $16 million Community Impact Center at 486 Springmill St.

Even as those fundraising efforts continue, it’s unlikely NECIC will be able to meet deadlines required for ARPA usage, namely that projects using the federal funds be complete by the end of 2026.

NECIC is now asking to pivot and gain permission to use those funds to purchase and renovate 280-290 N. Main St. and buy equipment that will allow it to bring elements of the CIC to life now in the 35,000-square foot space.

“We do not want to delay the city in meeting its ARPA funding allocation deadline of 2024,” NECIC Development Office Melissa Drozda said. “Even if we had the entire $16 million now, it is unlikely that construction would be completed by the tight ARPA deadline of 2026.

“We are asking City Council to consider reallocating the $1.5 million of ARPA funding toward this alternative project that is ready to go right now,” Drozda said.

“This represents a unique opportunity for us to address urgent issues head-on while also laying the groundwork for the future impact center.”

NECIC officials made a presentation about the plan during council’s Nov. 20 meeting and local lawmakers appeared supportive of the concept.

“We are not divorcing ourselves from the community center at all,” Drozda said. “This is a way for us to have an immediate solution to what is happening right now.

“It’s actually going to be a huge stepping stone to the community center.”

There have been 12 homicides in the city in 2023, many involving young adults and teenagers. Many have occurred on the city’s north side.

NECIC recently acquired a $321,000 youth violence prevention grant through the Ohio Commission of Minority Health, focused on ages 6 to 24.

The agency hopes to begin using that grant in the North Main Street properties.

“We hope to get some youth violence prevention equipment, which would be vocational-type equipment and which will eventually go into the impact center,” Drozda said. “We can get it going now.

“Everything just perfectly fell into place. As we’ve been fundraising for the new building, we’ve unlocked some funding sources compatible to the other work we do,” she said.

“We are already partnering with A Beautiful Mind and have met with over 60 community partners to discuss the challenges our community is facing, and how we can combine our efforts to make a greater impact in addressing and preventing violence among our youth.

“We will be able to begin this work now from this alternative location rather than waiting on a two-year build,” she said.

Fundraising for the CIC will be bolstered by the North Main Street property acquisition, according to Drozda.

“We will have equity, which is attractive to lenders and funders. This location will also generate revenue for our programming and small business incubation,” she said.

“We are absolutely still building the Community Impact Center. This is an immediate solution to the urgent issues our community is experiencing.

“We are continuing to raise funds for the Community Impact Center and believe this pivot will speed up that process once people see elements of the Impact Center coming to life,” she said.

“Once we move into the CIC, we will continue to use this alternative site to house our economic development and food work,” Drozda said.

In other planned activity, City Council is expected to:

— give a second reading to a temporary 2024 spending plan. A vote on the financial plan is scheduled for Dec. 19.

— hear a request from members of Mansfield Water Main Initiative asking council to reconsider placing a 0.25-percent municipal income tax issue on the March primary ballot to help fund water main replacements.

— vote on three pieces of legislation to spend $512,701 on equipment for the Mansfield Police Department, including flooring, lockers and storage spaces. Funds for the purchases would come from the department’s operations and capital expenses funds.

— give a second reading on proposed salary increases for elected officials in the city and for selected employees. A vote on the legislation is planned Dec. 19.

— vote on a resolution honoring Sheila Bradshaw, who retired Dec. 1 as the civilian operations supervisor of the MPD’s records and data section.

— vote on the reappointment of Ary VanHarlingen to the Richland Public Health board.

— vote on a proposal to vacate an unnamed alley between Glessner Avenue and Spruce Street between Lost 1558 and 1559.

— vote on the proposed demolition of five deteriorating structures at 78 S. Foster St., 125-127 Home Avenue, 321 Newman St., 332 Reed St. and 335 Newman St.

— vote to spend $19,820.30 to Madison Township through a “then-and-now” certificate. According to the legislation, the city engineering department contracted with the township to resurface portions of Illinois Avenue prior to submitting a purchase order.

— vote to spend $37,100 to Quality Masonry Co., Inc., through a “then-and-now” certificate. According to the legislation, the city engineering department contracted with the company to perform stone wall restoration at North Lake Park prior to submitting a purchase order.

— vote on a proposal to appropriate $375,000 from the unappropriated Safety Services Fund to cover payroll expenses for the remainder of 2023.

— vote on legislation authorizing the Ohio Dept. of Transportation to perform two bridge overlays on Ohio 13. The work, which ODOT will pay for, is expected be done in the summer of 2024.

— vote to accept a $750,000 grant from the Richland County Foundation for the Main Street Corridor Improvement project and improvements to the Vasbinder Fountain in Central Park.

— vote on a resolution regarding the city’s intent to begin eminent proceedings with three local property owners to obtain property easement rights needed for the Main Street Corridor Improvement project.

— discuss during caucus authorizing the public works director to enter into a contract to replace the traffic signal at the intersection of Marion, Maple and Sherman.

— discuss during caucus authorizing the public works director to enter into a contract with Shook Construction of Dublin, Ohio, to handle the design, inspection and construction of improvements to the city’s water treatment plant.

— vote to amend the city’s codified ordinances to extend and reallocate the transient occupancy tax, i.e. bed tax, through Dec. 31, 2026.

