MANSFIELD – Chief Steve Strickling stood inside Station 1 of the Mansfield Fire Department on Thursday with a cup of coffee, surrounded by friends, coworkers and city officials.

All in attendance gathered to celebrate Strickling, current chief of the fire department, for more than 30 years of service.

Several of Steve Strickling’s friends and coworkers joined the celebration at Station 1 Thursday, including many city officials.

Chief Strickling announces retirement

Earlier this November, Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker announced his acceptance of Strickling’s retirement resignation, effective December 1.

Amongst those in attendance Thursday at Station 1, Theaker said Strickling has been a good chief for the Mansfield community.

“He’s (Strickling) been at it a long, long time,” said Theaker, who leaves office himself at the end of December at the end of his third and final four-year term. “He deserves his retirement.”

Over the course of his career with the Mansfield Fire Department, which began in 1991, Strickling was promoted through the ranks.

More than three decades in the making

In 1997, Strickling said he was promoted to captain and also served as a training officer.

“I really enjoyed that,” he said. “I got to touch everybody here as a training officer and had a big impact on the amount of things that we did here.”

Strickling was promoted to assistant chief in 2005 and eight years later was selected chief.

“I’ve just enjoyed the whole job,” he said. “From when I rode on the squad and fire truck, to participating in all the training and helping teach others.”

Since he was first sworn-in, Strickling said his focus has always remained the same.

“The mission has always been helping others and helping the people in the community that need us,” he said. “I’ve tried to put that spirit into everything I’ve done here and hopefully, tried to let that rub off on all the people that have worked for me.”

Striving to provide the best service possible to the community remained at the core of Strickling’s leadership throughout his tenure.

“Sometimes we (fire department) can’t fix everything, but we can hopefully make it a little bit better for the people,” he said. “The mission statement is that simple. We help people.”

Looking to the future

Succeeding Strickling will be current Assistant Chief Daniel Crow, effective Saturday.

Crow, who had been a captain serving in the fire prevention bureau, was promoted to assistant chief in charge of emergency medical services a year ago. He joined the MFD in 2005.

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker speaks with current Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling Thursday.

Strickling said he feels confident Crow will continue to lead and grow the department in the right direction.

“He’s (Crow) a very intelligent individual and will continue to put the department and the citizens first,” he said. “He’ll move the department in a forward progression through the changes that are coming.”

Strickling said he’s had the opportunity to work closely with Crow for several years and has always felt confident in his abilities.

“I feel very confident about the progression of the department,” he said. “I’m happy with everything that I’ve seen here.”

Expressing similar sentiments, Crow said the department will surely miss Strickling, whose departure takes with it years of organizational knowledge.

“It’s really hard to transition when you’re losing someone that experienced,” Crow said.

“But, I know he’s helped me a lot over the last couple of years as I’ve been assistant chief and we’re going to miss him,” he said.

Crow’s promotion will become effective Saturday. He will be sworn in on Friday at noon in the 9th floor conference room of the Municipal Building.