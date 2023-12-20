OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 20, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland crushes Ridgewood

It was a tough night for Ridgewood which was overmatched by Hiland in this 52-21 verdict.

Last season, Hiland and Ridgewood faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Hiland faced off against Tuscarawas Valley.

Cardington-Lincoln tacks win on East Knox

Cardington-Lincoln dismissed East Knox by a 61-31 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 17-7 lead over East Knox.

The Pirates fought to a 32-14 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

East Knox rallied in the third quarter by making it 44-28.

The Pirates held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Bucyrus and East Knox took on Fredericktown on Dec. 9 at Fredericktown High School.

Centerburg earns narrow win over Licking Valley

Centerburg topped Licking Valley 41-35 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 13, Centerburg squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game.

Northmor comes up short in matchup with Danville

Danville pushed past Northmor for a 45-29 win on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Danville took on Patriot Prep on Dec. 11 at Patriot Preparatory Academy.

Mt. Gilead claims tight victory against Fredericktown

Mt. Gilead posted a narrow 45-43 win over Fredericktown in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Fredericktown squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Fredericktown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Fredericktown faced off against Ridgedale and Mt Gilead took on Colonel Crawford on Dec. 16 at Colonel Crawford High School.

Calvert rides to cruise-control win over St. Paul

It was a tough night for St. Paul which was overmatched by Calvert in this 54-11 verdict.

