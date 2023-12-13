Centerburg grabbed a 45-35 victory at the expense of Mt. Gilead for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Mt Gilead faced off against Danville and Centerburg took on Danville on Dec. 9 at Danville High School.

