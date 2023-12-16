Hiland eventually beat Tuscarawas Valley 59-41 on Dec. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 36-30 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Hiland jumped to a 52-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

Last season, Hiland and Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Hiland faced off against Claymont.

