Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 50-44 win over Bucyrus on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Cardington-Lincoln and Bucyrus played in a 48-36 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Fredericktown and Bucyrus took on Vanlue on Nov. 30 at Bucyrus High School.

